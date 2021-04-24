American mixed martial artist (MMA) Kanaan Kawai won the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) tournament. Video published in Twitter-UFC Fightpass account.

23-year-old American forced his compatriot Jake Childers to surrender, using “ninja strangulation.” Kawaii won the victory in 20 seconds already in the first round.

Kawaii won his sixth career victory with a single defeat. The fighter successfully debuted in the LFA. Prior to that, Kawaii participated in Bellator, Destiny MMA, Smash Global events.

On April 23, at the Absolute Championship Akhmat tournament, the Belarusian fighter Alexander Kovalev defeated the Finn Marus Ritokhonka with a choke hold.