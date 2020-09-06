ACA founder Mayrbek Khasiev introduced that he would annul the outcomes of the battle between Eduard Vartanyan and Mohammed Kokov. Publish obtainable in Instagram-account of the group.

The corridor greeted the success of the fighter within the cage with a roar. Khasiev reacted to the conduct of the stands and made an announcement. The functionary criticized the work of the judges and promised to declare the battle invalid regardless of the decision and thereby deprive Vartanyan of the victory.

For Vartanyan, this battle was the final one beneath the contract with the group. He additionally ended two earlier bouts within the ACA with a unanimous resolution.

The ACA 110 event was held in Moscow on September 5. In the principle match of the night, Murad Abdulaev defeated Ali Bagov by a choice.