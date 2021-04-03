Mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko called the consequences for the blogger Edward Beale who caused the accident. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Shlemenko said that it was time for the blogger to be responsible for the hooligan behavior. “This will be a show case. Now is the chance when, using Beal’s example, they can show that this can turn into a serious punishment. Here you need to react harshly, ”added the fighter. He condemned the behavior of the Russian and felt that he had to think about the people around him.

An accident involving five vehicles occurred on April 1 when leaving the tunnel towards Smolenskaya Square in Moscow. A Russian woman injured in an accident is in a coma. On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in the infliction of serious harm to human health by negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow did not arrest Beel. He is forbidden to leave the house, use telephone and Internet connections.