Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Anatoly Malykhin spoke about his concern for the health of his colleague Alexander Emelianenko. Reported by RT.

According to the athlete, he met with the fighter at one of the recent tournaments of the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) promotion. There, Emelianenko looked like a person who had suffered a stroke. Malykhin added that he was frightened by the condition of the athlete, but he expressed the hope that the fighter would be able to recover.

According to Malykhin, Emelianenko should no longer fight with professional athletes. He noted that the Russian will be in demand for “fake battles for the sake of hype.”

On March 14, the fight with Emelianenko was announced by Vyacheslav Datsik. According to him, the fight will take place in May at the VTB Arena in Moscow.