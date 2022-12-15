The court sentenced MMA fighter Novoselov to 5 years in prison for raping a student

The Tushinsky court sentenced mixed martial arts fighter and blogger Maxim Novoselov in the case of rape of an 18-year-old girl. On Thursday, December 15, Lente.ru was informed by the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

The 49-year-old athlete was sentenced to five years in a strict regime colony under articles 131 (“Rape”) and 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The court found that on March 27, in one of the entertainment venues in the Moscow Region, Novoselov met a student and offered to take her home. However, when the girl got into the car, Novoselov headed in the other direction. At the request of the victim to stop, he parked the car near the Novobutakovo public transport stop, but did not let the student go far. Against her will, the MMA fighter led the girl into a covered elevated pedestrian crossing, hit her in the stomach and committed sexual acts, and then raped her.

The defendant was detained on March 27. The prosecution requested that Novoselov be sentenced to six years in prison. Novoselov was previously convicted, his crime was recognized as a relapse. The defendant himself denies his guilt. The defense plans to appeal the verdict.