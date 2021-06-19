Russian MMA fighter Mikhail Zayats expressed the opinion that until recently the Moldovan fighter Sergei Spivak was “raw” for the UFC, but he has progressed lately. Now he will have to face the experienced 43-year-old Russian Alexei Oleinik as part of the UFC Fight Night 190 tournament in Las Vegas.

“Literally 2-3 years ago I appeared in our hall, then it was very damp. I just signed (contract) in the UFC, spent the first fight, lost it. I was surprised how he got to the UFC, he was very weak, “- said the athlete in an interview with REN TV…

However, according to him, later Spivak managed to achieve success.

“He is not a very fast fighter, but recently the work was done, he began to move quickly, beat, began to think about what he was doing,” explained the Hare.

The fighter added that Oleinik and Spivak are quite similar in their technique, despite the serious age difference.

“They are very similar. Just one will be more “tenacious”, that’s all. Alexey is more fixated on making a move, while Spivak can do both painful and on the ground try to finish off, ”the athlete noted.

As part of the REN TV Fight Club, viewers of the TV channel will be able to watch live UFC Fight Night Oleinik vs. Spivak on June 20.

For 43-year-old Oleinik, who has eight victories, this will be the 15th fight. His 23-year-old rival from Moldova refused to fight with athletes from the countries of the former USSR about ten times. On his account – three victories in UFC fights. He lost the last two fights to Derrick Lewis and Chris Dakas.