South Korean mixed martial artist (MMA) Won Kwon defeated China’s Rui Chen in One Championship: Unbreakable II. Video available in Twitter-account of the organization.

The fight ended in the third round. Kwon unleashed a combination of blows on his opponent. The hit to the body knocked Chen down and the referee recorded a technical knockout in the performance of the Korean athlete.

Within the framework of One Championship: Unbreakable II, kickboxing fights were also held. Russian fighter Beibulat Isaev knocked out the Serb Mikhailo Ketsoevich.

Kwon won his ninth career win. Also, the Korean has three defeats.