Swedish mixed style fighter (MMA) Anton Turkal defeated Kazakhstani Konstantin Soldatov at the Brave Combat Federation tournament. The video is available in Twitter-account of the organization.

Turkal finished the fight ahead of schedule, knocking out his opponent in 13 seconds. The Swede knocked Soldatov off his feet with a roundhouse blow with his fist and rushed to finish him off. The referee intervened and stopped the fight. The athlete set the Brave CF record with the fastest knockout victory.

The fighter won his seventh career victory in a row. Also on account of the 24-year-old Turkal 19 fights at the amateur level.