Russian blended fashion fighter (MMA) Sergey Kharitonov in air REN TV appreciated the knockout of the Briton within the first battle underneath the foundations of boxing in opposition to the Briton Danny Williams.

Kharitonov stated that he tactically deliberate to finish the battle within the fifth or sixth spherical with a spectacular knockout. “Did I like my debut in boxing? Actually – I preferred it very a lot! I felt myself in my path. Sure, I am an MMA fighter, however I began out as a boxer. Psychologically, the battle was very troublesome for me. There will probably be louder calls additional on, ”he added.

The Russian defeated 47-year-old Williams on September 11. The referee recorded Kharitonov’s victory by TKO within the second spherical.

For 40-year-old Kharitonov, the battle is his debut in skilled boxing. Amongst amateurs, the Russian has repeatedly turn into a prize-winner of competitions. He’s finest recognized for his MMA performances on the Satisfaction and Bellator promotions. The Russian heavyweight received 30 victories and suffered seven defeats.

In 2004, Williams received a powerful victory by knocking out former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The Briton has 54 victories and 28 defeats. He began his skilled profession again in 1995.