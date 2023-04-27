Hitting, screaming, sweating: Katharina Dalisda is one of the best MMA fighters in Germany – and one of the few women in this sport that can be deadly. Why is she getting in the cage?

SThey wrestle each other to the ground, punch the air, scream and sweat. 15 fighters stand on the mat, their trainer keeps an eye on them all. A clap is enough to herald the next combination. Only at second glance does it become apparent that a woman is also fighting. A head or two shorter than the rest, short-cropped hair, steel-blue eyes: Katharina Dalisda, combat name Tigress.

The 31-year-old from Frankfurt is a mixed martial arts fighter. She has won eight of her eleven professional fights. This makes her one of the best fighters in the country. In a sport that is looking for a way to shed its brutal image. Fueled by the success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the champions league of mixed martial arts (MMA), various arenas have also been filled at fight evenings in Germany in recent years.