American Kevin Johnson, with his statements, is trying to make Russian boxer Murat Gassiev nervous. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday, October 13, by the world and European champion in mixed martial arts, adviser to the governor of St. Petersburg on sports and youth policy Andrei Semenov.

“It has become popular to bring the opponent to emotions before the fight … It’s like a kind of trolling, quite possible. And the question is – how flexible are you to this trolling, ”Semenov told the TV channel REN TV…

According to the fighter, everything will be decided in the ring, but for now Johnson is trying to “rip” Gassiev so that he is less focused on preparation – both physically and psychologically.

Earlier, on October 11, Johnson suggested that Gassiev “buy drugs” ahead of their fight on October 31. According to the American, the upcoming fight for Gassiev “will end badly.”

The next day, Gassiev responded to Johnson’s threats with an invitation to North Ossetia.

Gassiev will make his heavyweight debut on October 31st. He will compete for the WBA International title with former world title challenger, American Kevin Johnson. The fight will take place in Sochi, the line-up and main card are now being formed.