An MMA fighter was arrested in connection with the murder of a participant in a special operation to protect Donbass. The investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Chelyabinsk Region reported this on September 25.

“A man accused of causing the death of a local resident during a conflict that occurred on September 16 on one of the streets of the village of Novokaolinovy, Kartalinsky district, Chelyabinsk region, was chosen by the court as a preventive measure in the form of detention,” the department reported on its website.

Investigators continue to carry out investigative and procedural actions aimed at consolidating the evidence base.

It is noted that the investigation of the criminal case has been put under control by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin.

September 24 portal 74.RU reported that the deceased in Novokaolinovoe was an employee of the Wagner PMC, Maxim Nikitin, who served in the special operation zone. On September 16, he had a conflict with a drunken MMA fighter. During a fight between them, Nikitin was hit in the throat, fell and hit the back of his head on the sidewalk.

In connection with the incident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).

Earlier, on September 22, in Zvenigorod near Moscow, a man attacked a family with a knife because of a barking dog. The attacker got into a verbal argument with a married couple, hit the woman in the face, after which he grabbed a knife and stabbed the owner of the animal, causing him to die.