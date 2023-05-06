MMA debutant Ivan Emelianenko on Saturday, May 6, spoke about the upcoming fight with judoist Alexei Ledenev.

According to him, he is preparing with effort for this meeting. The fighter also talked about why he decided to train with his “star” brothers and chose the path of martial arts.

Emelianenko shared that he got into the hall at the age of 6. He ended up there because there was “no one to leave him with” at home. It was from this age that he began to actively train. At the same time, according to the athlete himself, he did not want to follow in the footsteps of his brothers.

“All my life I wanted to perform. <...> Since childhood, I wanted to connect my life with sports. But everyone has their own path, their own injuries, their own head. No one has ever dragged anyone by the ears. If you want, you do it, ”Ivan quotes“Sport Express”.

After leaving professional sports, Emelianenko Jr. did not give up training, but continued to keep himself in shape.

Earlier, the master of sports in kickboxing Timur Musaev put Emelianenko to win.

On May 2, ACA champion Evgeny Goncharov said that the duel between Emelianenko and Ledenev would be unpredictable. At the same time, in his opinion, Ledenev looks advantageous, because he has the rank of international master of sports in judo behind him.

The new REN TV Fight Club super series tournament will take place on May 26 in Moscow at the Dynamo volleyball arena. In total there will be four fights in the format of “three rounds of three minutes”.

The main fight of the evening will be held by Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between the mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko and the blogger, athlete Yevgeny Ershov. In addition, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business League, will meet in the ring.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.