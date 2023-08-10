MLS is taking an impressive flight after the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentine star has managed to stand out in his first meetings with Inter Miami and changed the shape of the South Florida team that is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference but in the Quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Today, 10 is the benchmark for foreign players in the United States, taking into account that it is a league that draws on many players from other countries.
The arrival of Rosario has managed to put the North American league in the center of the world soccer scene and this allows many players to show themselves to make their names known to the main European soccer clubs.
Here we present the 10 most valuable foreign players in MLS:
The midfielder who emerged from Vasco da Gama is shining with Portland and has established himself as one of the best players in MLS. He has a long way to go and has reached the rival area.
The Uruguayan striker had a great time at LAFC where he was seen as one of the biggest promises in the MLS and decided to try his luck at Fernerbahce in Turkey but he could not live up to it and decided to return to the United States to play in the Columbus Crew.
The Uruguayan is one of the great young talents today and has a great future ahead of him. He is a regular international with the Uruguayan National Team and Arsenal was interested in signing him in the last transfer market in January.
The Colombian is in peak physical condition at the age of 24 and is one of the most fearsome forwards in MLS when he is on a good day. He will form a forward duo with Diego Rossi. He has an important past at Watford.
The historic Italian decided to leave Napoli for the MLS despite the interest of some European soccer teams. In Toronto he has had an acceptable run in North America so far.
One of the best players in this MLS season so far since he has 20 appearances in goals (13 goals and 7 assists) with Nashville. At 28 years of age, he might be getting to his prime.
Another who emerged in the Vasco da Gama youth system and who is also one of the most promising players in the entire league. He can play at both ends of the court but he mainly plays on the left. He was already a champion with the NYCFC.
A talent that has recently arrived in the league but has not taken long to become one of the best scorers and the benchmark in his team every time he steps on the field of play. At 27, he can shine for a long time in MLS.
The only player to become world champion playing in MLS is a key player for Atlanta United and his departure from the team has been rumored in several transfer markets.
There is not much to add about the best player in the history of this sport. He has completely changed Inter Miami since his arrival and is expected to continue in the same way. Absolute madness what he is doing in MLS.
