Over the years, Mexican soccer has positioned itself as one of the best competitions in all of Concacaf. Teams with millionaire squads and millionaire businessmen have taken the reins of some clubs to make a more competitive tournament.
However, gradually, Major League Soccer has been growing by leaps and bounds, so much so that some have come to sign that they are already above the Aztec competition.
LIGA MX VS MLS Which league is the best?
Precisely a year ago, the Seattle Sounders achieved the feat, defeating a weak Pumas team in the grand final of the Concachampions, thus ending the broad hegemonic dominance of the Mexican squads. From that moment on, it was asserted that MLS has surpassed the national league.
However, only three clubs Americans have been able to lift this title (Seattle, LA Galaxy and DC United), for 10 championships squads from Mexico (Monterrey, Chivas, Tigres, América, Toluca, Pachuca, Cruz Azul, Atlante, Necaxa, Puebla and Pumas)
That is to say, it is the first time since 2000 that an MLS team won the title over the teams from Mexico.
On the other hand, in the two games of the so-called all-star game, between the best figures in Liga MX and MLS, the result has been favorable for the American competition. In 2021, MLS won from penalties, and in the last match, they won by a score of 2-1.
Regarding the Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer has no titles, while Liga MX has two titles, which belong to Cruz Azul and Tigres, respectively.
For its part, as regards the names of players who have signed these leagues, the economic power of the MLS stands out, where star footballers have arrived to end their careers, such as Gareth Bale, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Krank Lampard, Kaka, among others.
Names like Ronaldinho, Raúl García, Pep Guardiola, Roque Santa Cruz, Matías Fernández, André-Pierre Gignac, among others, appear in the Mexican contest.
In this way, it can be said that there is a slight soccer response from the MLS. However, it still lacks to be able to be at the level of Aztec football, and the titles speak for themselves.
