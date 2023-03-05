Finally this Saturday the champion Los Angeles FC and The Los Angeles Galaxy debuted in the 2023 Major League Soccer season, after not being able to play The Traffic Classic on the first date due to the bad weather that plagues the Californian town, being postponed to next July 4.
The current monarch, where the Mexican militates Carlos candlestarted the tournament on the right foot by winning 3-2 against Portland Timbers in it Bank of California Stadiumwith El Bombardero contributing the second goal and assisting for the third.
the italian veteran Giorgio Chiellini He was in charge of opening the actions at minute 24 after taking a rebound in the area after a cross. Ten minutes later, the Ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku He was knocked down in the area to get a maximum penalty, which the Aztec captain hit. For 52′, it was the African’s turn to convert a pass from Candle. Already with the 3-0 against, The Woodcutters They discounted at 62 ‘and 84’ through the Brazilian evander and the Paraguayan Christian Paredes, respectively. It was at 66′ when La Hiena left the field of play to give entry to the Croatian Stipe Biuk.
On the other hand, as the Mexican Javier Hernandezwas not with the galaxy for the debut of his team, which was overcome 3-1 by F.C. Dallas in it toyota stadium. the serbian Dejan Joveljic He put the visit ahead by finishing off with his left foot after an assist from the Surinamese Kelvin LeerdamHowever, before the end of the first half, the Argentine Alan Velasco equalized everything. For the second part, Jesus Ferreira turned around while Paul Arriola He achieved his double of assists; finally, ferreira He achieved his double to seal the blackboard.
It must be remembered that prior to the comparison, Chicharito He had already informed that he would not be ready to see action for another two or five weeks, something that annoyed the coach greg vanneybecause he anticipated the rival who would not be on the offensive.
Next week, Candle and company will begin their participation in the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Champions League facing the Deportivo Alajuelense of Costa Rica, on Thursday, March 9, while on Sunday, March 12, it will collide with the New England Revolution for Date 3 of the MLS.
Finally, the Galacticos have scheduled their engagement before Sporting Kansas City the following Saturday March 11 at the Children’s Mercy Parkwaiting for that CH14 He has already overcome his injury to be able to captain the team.
