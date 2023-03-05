The first game between GALAXY and LAFC will have to wait.😮 The inaugural duel was postponed due to the bad weather that is forecast for this Saturday⚽https://t.co/B1bLnrPW0Q pic.twitter.com/hLLBKRYmPg – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 24, 2023

the italian veteran Giorgio Chiellini He was in charge of opening the actions at minute 24 after taking a rebound in the area after a cross. Ten minutes later, the Ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku He was knocked down in the area to get a maximum penalty, which the Aztec captain hit. For 52′, it was the African’s turn to convert a pass from Candle. Already with the 3-0 against, The Woodcutters They discounted at 62 ‘and 84’ through the Brazilian evander and the Paraguayan Christian Paredes, respectively. It was at 66′ when La Hiena left the field of play to give entry to the Croatian Stipe Biuk.

CRACKLITOS IS NOW LAUNCHED! 🇲🇽😎 First match and first goal for Don Carlos Vela of the season. 🔥 It only took 34 minutes to premiere in MLS 2023. ⭐️ He reached 70 GOALS with the #LAFC (all-time top scorer). KING CARLOS V. 👑 pic.twitter.com/d5JY029aPO – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) March 5, 2023

It must be remembered that prior to the comparison, Chicharito He had already informed that he would not be ready to see action for another two or five weeks, something that annoyed the coach greg vanneybecause he anticipated the rival who would not be on the offensive.

Finally, the Galacticos have scheduled their engagement before Sporting Kansas City the following Saturday March 11 at the Children’s Mercy Parkwaiting for that CH14 He has already overcome his injury to be able to captain the team.

LOW FOR THE GALAXY😪 Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is out of the LA Galaxy for 2 to 5 weeks.😣 The Mexican is injured in his right leg.#MLS pic.twitter.com/GzXFOgXF9p – RN SPORTS (@RNDeportes1) March 1, 2023