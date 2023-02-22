Major League Soccer has its own rules, it’s not just the lack of promotion and relegation where it differs from other competitions around the world.
Squad rules and strict transfer regulations make MLS a unique and often difficult place to operate for even the most experienced coaches or sports directors. And that’s not to mention the fans, who must do their best to keep up as clubs deal with GAM, TAM, DP, and Draft picks.
To help you figure it all out, here’s a breakdown of MLS roster and transfer regulations.
An MLS roster is divided into two sections: Senior and Supplemental.
Up to 20 players, ranking 1-20, count towards a club’s salary budget, and those players are collectively referred to as the ‘Senior List’.
Clubs are not required to fill the 19th and 20th positions and can spread their entire salary budget among the 18 senior positions. For each vacant position less than number 18, MLS will apply a minimum salary budget charge to the club.
Supplementary list slots
Slots 21-30 on an MLS roster are classified as ‘supplementary’: they do not count towards a club’s budget charge.
No more than 10 players may be added to a club’s supplementary roster, subject to the end-of-season injury, injury and loan exceptions. Generation Adidas players are Supplemental List players for the initial guaranteed term of their contract.
List of international players
MLS teams have eight roster spots for international players. However, these slots can be traded for players and allocation money, meaning teams often end up with more or fewer than eight.
A player is considered an international if they do not have US citizenship or any other type of legal resident status, or do not have refugee or asylum status.
If an international player is a member of an MLS academy in the year prior to turning 16, they will count as a domestic player and will not hold an international roster spot. There is no limit to the number of national players a club can sign each year.
Assignment Ranking List
The allocation process is the mechanism by which a club obtains priority to sign a player listed on the allocation Qualification List. This list is made up of select players from the United States men’s national team, selected United States youth international players, and former MLS players returning to the league after a stint in another championship, but only for an outgoing fee of $500,000. $ or more.
The allocation ranking order is set in the reverse order of the previous MLS regular season, with expansion clubs moving to the top. Once a club has used up its place at the top of the allocation order, it will drop back down to the bottom.
However, Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors has approved an update to the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations that involves removal of the Allocation Ranking List. From now on, all players that were on the Qualification List will be assigned through the MLS Discovery Process.
MLS Super Draft
The MLS SuperDraft is the annual draw for young college and, in some cases, non-college talent. Players of the Adidas Generation are also involved.
Expansion teams are drawn first, with remaining teams making their selections in reverse order of the final standings from the previous season.
The SuperDraft takes place every January and each team makes three selections.
MLS expansion project
The MLS Expansion Draft is the mechanism that allows new expansion teams to strengthen their rosters before their debut season. Expansion teams can draft up to five players (no more than one per club) from other teams within the league, but once a team loses a player in the Expansion Draft, they will be safe from selection the following year. .
Teams don’t have to keep the players they choose, either, and many choose to sell them to other clubs to earn some allocation money.
MLS Free Agency
It is a mechanism that allows players who reach a certain age and/or active time with MLS clubs to negotiate with any other club within the league once the contract ends.
transfer windows
MLS has two transfer windows during a campaign: the main window and the secondary window. For the 2023 season, the opening and closing dates are as follows:
During these periods, MLS teams may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player who has a contract in another country. Deals can be discussed and agreed outside of a designated window, but the transfer and receipt of an ITC is required to officially add a player to a roster and make them eligible for official competitions.
Additionally, all in-season trades between MLS clubs must take place within the primary transfer window or the secondary transfer window.
List Enforcement and List Freeze
Teams must meet roster and budget requirements at the start of the new season. But the lists will not be posted until six weeks before decision day. The time between the secondary transfer window and the roster freeze date gives clubs the opportunity to sign free agents.
The compliance and list freeze dates for the year 2023 are as follows:
Designated Players
The DP rule was introduced in 2007 and is named after David Beckham, who became the league’s first designated player when he joined the LA Galaxy.
In short, the rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players who will not count toward the league’s salary cap, wages, or transfer fees. The idea is that this will allow MLS clubs to be more competitive in the international transfer market.
In 2022, designated players only counted $612,500 toward the salary cap. In reality, their salaries can be much more lucrative.
In addition, any player now entering MLS as a DP under the age of 23 will have the following Young Designated Player salary budget:
Money Allocation: GAM & TAM
Currently, the salary cap will be set at $5.2 million per team for the 2023 season, with clubs being able to spend an additional $1.9 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) and $2.7 million in Specific Assignment Money (TAM), in addition to covering three PD positions.
The GAM can be used to reduce the burden on the salary budget of any player on the roster, or to help offset the cost of purchasing a non-league player. The GAM can be exchanged between MLS clubs.
The TAM, for its part, can be used to: sign a new player as long as his salary and acquisition costs are higher than the maximum load of the salary budget ($612,500); re-signing an existing player whenever he is earning more than the maximum load of the salary budget; converting a DP to a non-DP by purchasing their salary budget load and thereby freeing up a DP slot. The latter can also be reversed.
