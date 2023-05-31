Alan Pulido has returned to the field with the Kansas City after having last season due to injury. Today things are going very well for him where he was already present in the season with his first goal. Now he just hopes he can keep up with that pace and be at the

height of what the club is looking for this season.

Although the Mexican striker has been out of the media spotlight for some years, due to the issue of injuries, there is something that he has not stopped showing off and it is his luxuries off the pitch, from designer clothes, expensive accessories and one of the tastes shared by many

players who is to have a supercar and Alan Pulido is no exception to this situation.

Thanks to the attitude of the attacker it is easy to identify the taste in cars that he has, and one of the characteristics is undoubtedly speed and of course it is from one of the most recognized brands in the world so that no one takes their eyes off him for For this reason, in his garage he has a real jewel that he has boasted on more than one occasion on social networks, as a Ferrari Portofino M.

Ever used your car for a music video | Photo: Special

The Ferrari Portofino M is a car that undoubtedly won the heart of the Kansas City attacker and its beauty both inside and out has been one of the most important attractions. In addition, it is a 100% sports car, the lifestyle par excellence by the

footballer who debuted in Tigres and went through Chivas in Liga MX.

Under the hood this supercar has a 3.9-liter V8 with two turbochargers that can help achieve 600 horsepower. One of the important details is its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. You can reach a maximum of 320km/h which very surely delighted the striker, but with which he had to pay a little more than 200 thousand dollars.

Another image of the car just after having driven in the | Photo: Capture

Alan Pulido got one in black tones, although inside he achieved a gray tone with yellow details that gives it that characteristic style of a Ferrari. The player had this car for a few years, since it was a trend at the time thanks to a video

where he was seen taking his car almost to the limit on the streets of the United States, which caused some criticism from users on social networks.