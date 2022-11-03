Bruno Valdez has been an important player for Club América, but in recent years his performance has been severely affected by injuries. The Paraguayan central defender arrived in Coapa in mid-2016 and has won a Liga MX, a Champion of Champions and a Copa MX with the Águilas.
During the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, Valdez hardly counted for Fernando Ortiz. During the most recent season, the Guarani center-back only played 545 minutes, over eight games. In the league he did not have minutes.
It seems that in America it no longer has a place, because the team has Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Emilio Lara and soon with Israel Reyes to fill that position.
In this sense, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team would be very interested in adding the South American player to their ranks. This is the case of the Chicago Fire. According to the most recent reports, the team from the Windy City would make an important offer to the azulcrema board for the services of its defense.
Valdez has refused to leave the Eagles, a team with which he has a contract until the summer of 2023, on several occasions. However, a good offer from American soccer could convince him to leave the blue-cream institution.
With América, Valdez has played a total of 227 games, has scored 27 goals and given 10 assists. The soccer player from Cerro Porteño is barely 30 years old and could reignite his career in another league. Should the Chicago offer come through, it could be a good opportunity for Valdez to become a major player again.
