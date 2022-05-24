the logo of the Major League Soccer It has been changed four times. It was in 2014 when the competition decided to adopt a completely new logo by changing the idea and colors, giving it a totally different look.
The first shields consisted of a foot with a sports shoe shooting a ball, the letters of the name of the competition and below the meaning of each one of them and everything in a rectangle.
However, today the design is a shield divided in half, with the bicolor in white and a gradient red, the letters in white and three stars in the same tone.
As we mentioned at the beginning, it was at the end of 2014 when the new version of the logo was presented at the event of MLS Next. The design was intended to showcase the marketing changes that had been made, in order to connect with the league’s fans in the stadium and virtually. Both colors referring to the flag of the United States.
The blue diagonal line that divides the crest at a 45-degree angle references the unchanging path of the league’s development, as well as epitomizing the speed and energy of the players.
The blue frame is the edge of the playing field, while the three stars symbolize the mlsits fans and the country of the United States in general.
Also, it should be noted that the development team created a color scheme for the Major League Soccer logo, each of these customized for the teams, the identity being versatile and adaptable.
