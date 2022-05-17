It is the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri the highest paid footballer in Major League Soccer. The Chicago Fire playmaker, with whom he has signed a contract valid until June 2024, receives a salary of 8.2 million per season. A first for the class of ’91, which he decided at 30 to continue his career in the United States. However, the former Bayern has never hidden that he flew to Chicago for economic reasons. On the podium, according to reports from the Major League Soccer Players Association, are the striker of the LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez with 6 million and then the Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín with 5.8 engagement.

ARRIVES THE SCUGNIZZO – But Shaqiri’s record is about to be shattered by the Neapolitan Lorenzo Insigne who will officially be a footballer of the Toronto starting from 1 July 2022. The current Napoli striker has signed a contract until the summer of 2026 and will be added to his new team with the role of “Designated Player”. The “Designated Player Rule”, also known as the “Beckham Rule”, was introduced in 2021 and allows teams to sign up to three players who are outside the salary cap of the team ($ 4.9 million for MLS clubs in 2021 and 2022). Basically Insigne will have a net salary of around 15 million euros (11.5 million plus bonuses), a monstrous figure for the MLS.