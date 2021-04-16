Soccer returns to the United States, the soccer, how they call it there. This morning kicks off a new season of Major League Soccer (MLS), which has more and more followers in the North American country and that, far from equaling the following of sports such as basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB) or American football (NFL), it’s an expanding league that every time attracts more fans and foreign footballers. Therefore, AS reviews some of the keys to understanding the growth of the beautiful game in the US.

Beckham’s team

The Inter Miami was founded in 2018 by David Beckham and since last year, competes in the MLS. The former English player is one of the great assets of the league, capable of convincing players and coaches with great experience in Europe to cross the pond, such as Higuaín and Phil Neville, for example.

New franchises

Since 2017, six new franchises (teams) have appeared. Atlanta DC He arrived in 2017 and it took only two years to become champion. Los Angeles FC arose in 2018 to shock the Galaxy In one of the cities with the largest Latino population in the country, the bulk of the fans soccer In U.S.A. Cincinatti, Inter Miami Y Nashville have been competing since last year and this season they are joined by the Austin FC, forming a league of 27 teams in total, divided into two conferences.

Main stars

In addition to the sounded arrival of Higuaín in summer, MLS has old acquaintances of European football. The big star of the championship is Carlos candle, who plays for Los Angeles FC, although last season’s MVP was a Spaniard, Alejandro Pozuelo, ex Betis who belongs to Toronto FC. Chicharito is the other big name of the competition. The Mexican signed last year for the LA Galaxy.

New signings

In recent years, MLS has specialized in attracting soccer stars South American. This season, the great addition from the Argentine league is Wanchope Ábila, starting forward for Boca JR. last year, who will play in Minnesota United. Alexandre Pato, ex of Vllarreal and Milan, will play for Orlando SC, and Matuidi, World Cup champion with France, has signed for Inter Miami.

The champion

The 2020 season, marked by the pandemic, was played almost entirely in a bubble in Orlando from which the champion emerged Columbus Crew, which achieved its second title. The Spaniard Miguel Berry plays there and the Ghanaian Mensah is his best known player.

Hobby

Depending on the state of the franchise, there will be more or less public in the stadiums, but there will be. On Atlanta, Orlando Y Philadelphia will be allowed to host until 50% of the capacity. Most stadiums will do so around the 30% of its capacity. DC United It is the team that will limit: they will only enter the 10%.

