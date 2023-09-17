MLS | Messi missed the game on the artificial turf, Taylor returned from Huuhkaji for the opener, but Inter Miami lost

It has been speculated that Messi avoids artificial grass. According to the coach, it was simply about rest.

Inter Miami lost the first time Lionel Messi’s in the era, when Atlanta United feasted on their home field with a 5–2 victory in the regular season match of the MLS league. It was Miami’s 13th game in all competitions since Messi joined the team a couple of months ago.

However, Messi was not seen in Atlanta. He was also absent from the previous round’s victorious home match against Kansas City, but that was explained by MLS continuing over the international international break. Messi was no longer on the trip to Argentina.

Sports media ESPN already reported during the match that Messi did not even travel to Atlanta. Atlanta’s playing surface, which is artificial grass, has been suspected as the reason. This would have been Messi’s first game on artificial turf since he moved to the United States.

It has been speculated that Messi considers playing on artificial turf a risk of injury, although he has publicly downplayed the importance of the matter.

Miami Argentinian coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi is fine.

“We are careful with him because we have a lot of important games in a short time,” Martino said, according to Reuters news agency.

Messi has more international matches scheduled for October.

“Playing 90 minutes in every match every two or three days and taking travel into account would become difficult,” said Martino.

Robert Taylor returned from the Finnish national team’s EC qualifying matches to Miami’s starting line-up as a right winger. In the last match before the international break, he was on the bench.

However, Taylor didn’t get much done in Atlanta and was substituted in the 67th minute.

Miami’s top man Leonardo Campana opened the goal taps at the end of spectacular touches after receiving the ball from the crossbar Dixon Arroyo after a long shot in the 25th minute.

However, before the break, Miami had a dark moment when Atlanta scored three goals in eight minutes.

Campana narrowed it down with a penalty kick, but in the end Atlanta won clearly.

Taylor was no longer on the field for the final two setbacks.

The loss left Miami, which was on the upswing, six points away from the last playoff qualifying spot. It has seven games left in the regular season.