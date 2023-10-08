MLS | Messi lost for the first time in the USA, Miami was out of the playoffs

Messi had made Miami undefeated in their previous 12 matches.

Inter Miami experienced his first loss Lionel Messi in its ranks, when it lost at home to Cincinnati, the top team of the Eastern Conference of the MLS league, 0-1 early on Sunday Finnish time.

The match was Messi’s 13th in Miami. The Argentinian star, who suffered from a muscle injury, entered the field as a substitute in the 55th minute, when Miami was looking for a forced win in a tie.

Finland’s national team berth Robert Taylor came off the same bench in the 76th minute to bring new impetus to Miami’s attacks, but the only goal of the match was scored by Cincinnati Alvaro Barreal in the 78th minute.

Inter Miami’s substitutes Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor warmed up before entering the field in the home match against Cincinnati.

Loss meant that Miami’s dreams of a playoff berth were dashed for good. The last qualifying spot slipped away to an unattainable seven points while Miami has two games left.

Messi had led Miami from the jumbo position to the playoffs until he had to miss five games due to a muscle injury and the winning streak he created was interrupted.

