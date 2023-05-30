The Mexican Carlos candleof Los Angeles FCis the player who sells the most jerseys this year in the MLS, with his compatriot Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, from the Los Angeles Galaxy, revealing the great connection of the Mexican with the fans.

After being the second most elastic sold last year, behind the Welshman Gareth Bale, Vela reached the top, according to MLS data, ahead of the German Hany Mukhtar, from Nashville and MVP of the league, and the American defense Walker Zimmerman , also from Nashville.

Carlos candle He came to Los Angeles FC in 2017 from Real Sociedad and in 5 years he has already become an MLS legend. The 33-year-old striker came from a great stint at Real Sociedad and when it was rumored that he could sign for a bigger club like Barcelona, ​​he surprised everyone by signing for the team of the MLS.

Carlos Vela in a match with Los Angeles FC/EFE

In Los Angeles FC They received him like a star and it didn’t take long for him to give back to the fans all the confidence they gave him, corresponding to the great treatment he has, since the Mexican has special treatment. In 157 games the Mexican striker has scored 86 goals with 49 assists. It is thanks to his quality that he is one of the best paid in the league, and he takes advantage of this to buy several cars.

Among its collection, this Audi RS7 TFSI quattro triptonic stands out, one of the fastest of the German brand, designed for speed lovers. It comes equipped with a 600CV TFSI V8 engine, which allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.6 seconds. In addition, this sports car is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

Carlos Vela arriving at a meeting in his Audi RS7/Photo: Instagram

Inside, it has a mix of materials since the leather of the seats extends along the sides and joins the carbon fiber and aluminum of the dashboard. As a fact to highlight is that on the board we do not find a single button; instead we must use one of the 3 screens that it includes to control the car.

With a salary of $4.5 million, it’s no surprise to see Carlos Vela driving a $153,840 Audi RS7. It should be noted that this is just one of the great luxuries that the Mexican has in Los Angeles, since it should be noted that he lives in a special area and has various special treatments.