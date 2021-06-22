American football continues to grow and to promote the development of young players, Major League Soccer announced the creation of a new professional soccer league, whose main objective will be to reach more communities, create new franchises and, above all, promote the national talent.
The league will be composed of 20 teams affiliated with the main of the MLS, in addition to the new independent projects that will make up this new championship and will have a playoff competition system similar to that of the highest category, whose mission is to give youth more opportunities to achieve professionalism.
“” We are excited to launch a new league to complete the professional journey between our academies and the top teams in MLS “”
– Mark Abbott, MLS Deputy Commissioner
The league does not yet have an official name but is expected to be below the USL Championship and be recognized as a professional development league, as it will be based on the youth league system in the United States and Canada, called MLS NEXT.
This platform that began in 2020 is in charge of guiding young people to professional football and now, through the new development league that will begin its functions in March 2022The objective will be to accelerate the leap to the first levels of American football, with solid foundations and accustomed to high competition.
The MLS Deputy Commissioner mentioned that this league is an extension of the MLS NEXT and the existing soccer academies in North America, after the previous development academy program disappeared.
“” The key piece that we were missing was this place where players could add significant minutes at a high level of competition “”
– Mark Abbott, MLS Deputy Commissioner
He also made it clear that this will not be a competition with the USL Championship, which he hopes will remain a strong league capable of continuing to develop players for the benefit of MLS and American sports in general.
“” The more trails for youth across the country, the better. We wish MLS success in its endeavor and look forward to continuing to work together for the growth of soccer in the United States. “”
– Mark Abbott, MLS Deputy Commissioner
