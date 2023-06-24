Through a statement on social networks, the LA Galaxy announced that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He underwent surgery without problems for his knee injury that sidelined him for the season. The Mexican player will be able to return until the following campaign as long as his recovery is optimal.

“The LA Galaxy announced today that LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández underwent successful reconstructive surgery of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee“, the publication reads. The Mexican striker was placed on the Los Angeles team’s injured list.

For now they have not revealed the time that he will have to be off the pitch, but it is estimated that it could be up to 8 months due to his injury, so until the start of the 2024 season he could have a chance to return at a better time.

Chicharito undergoes knee surgery | Photo: Capture

Chicharito talks about his injury

After being operated on, the Mexican forward shared a photo on his social networks where he is seen resting at home and with the obvious operation. In the post, he thanks the doctor who performed the operation as well as everyone who was close.

“Many thanks to DR. Bert Mandelbaum and all his team for the great job they did in the operation today. At home resting and ready to give everything to the recovery,” added Chicharito.