Within hours of the official presentation of Lionel Messi With Inter Miami, the MLS team has announced another great news for its fans and that is that it has confirmed the hiring of Sergio Busquets. The incorporation of the Spanish belongs to the restructuring of the team in search of the title in the United States.

Through social networks the club of the MLS published that an agreement has been reached to have the player in their ranks and who will also come to support Lionel Messi, recalling that they spent many years together at Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets is a new Inter Miami player | Photo: Capture

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets on a contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season,” the post read. This contract is similar at least in time to that of Messi, what I would change are all the bonuses and salaries with the club.

The player assured that it is a great opportunity to try soccer from another place, taking into account that only with Barcelona and the Spain national team I had contact with other types of football. “This is a special opportunity that I am excited to take advantage of. I am excited for the next step in my career with Inter Miami,” said the Spaniard.

Sergio Busquets will debut in the Leagues Cup | Photo: Capture

It has not yet been confirmed but there is a possibility that he will also be presented this Sunday with Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami stadium. What the club has made known is that his debut will be with the team on July 21 in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, a duel in which the “Flea” will also be able to see action.

“Busquets will be available to play for Inter Miami CF for the first time when the team takes on LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul on July 21 in the opening match of the Leagues Cup,” it read.