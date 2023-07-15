He inter miami has made the departure official Rodolfo Pizarro after agreeing to terminate the contract that had united them since 2020. Now the player is a free element that can be contracted with the club of his choice. Everything indicates that he will go to play in Europe with AEK Athens with an old man known as Matías Almeyda.

Through the statement, Inter Miami revealed that the decision to leave was reached by mutual agreement, so the doors have not been closed to the Mexican in case he is able to return to the MLS club one day. “Inter Miami CF announced today that it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro“, it reads.

The Mexican came to the MLS team in 2020 as one of the figures, after the title with Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX. His debut with the American team came in March 2020, making history at that new moment, being the first 10 in the club’s history and scoring the first goal also for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami thanks the Mexican | Photo: Capture

Rodolfo Pizarro spent 2020 and 2021 at Inter Miami, after which he returned to Mexico with Rayados on loan where he only lasted a couple of seasons to return to the United States. In those 3 years at the club, he played a total of 58 games, 48 ​​as a starter, scoring 7 goals and giving 13 assists.

The same player also shared his farewell on social networks and thanked everyone he had the honor of meeting on this adventure in the MLS. “Dear Inter Miami family, today I want to take a moment to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for all the love and support I received during my time at the club. It has been an honor to represent the colors of Inter Miami and to be part of this big family”.

This is how the Florida infielder said goodbye | Photo: Capture

For now the future of the midfielder is in doubt, there is talk that he can reach Greece with the AEK but he still has to travel to Europe to finalize his pass in case it is accepted by the Hellenic team.