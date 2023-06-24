Miami, United States.- Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi were outlined to play together again for the following 2023/2024 season in Saudi Arabia soccer. Al Hilal tried to bring together the ex-soccer players of FC Barcelona but Inter Miami from the United States will do it first.

The Argentine star confirmed in an interview for Diario Sports and Mundo Deportivo that he would leave Paris Saint Germain to go to Inter Miami. Today, through their social networks, they presented a video with various statements from managers and players who praise the 34-year-old veteran.

“You look at the game, you don’t see him, you look at him, you see the whole game”, words of coach Vicente del Bosque. “One of the best midfielders I’ve ever played against,” said Real Madrid player Luka Modrić.

“He is the best pivot in the last 20 years and he will be one of the best in history,” said Xavi Hernández, with whom he played on the field for many years and was under his orders in the last tournament when he was in charge of FC Barcelona. who lifted the LaLiga title before his departure.

“He is very intelligent, he understands everything,” said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. “There is only one,” said Argentine Juan Roman Riquelme. “On the field always with the 5, but in reality, as a player and person you are a 10,” said Lionel Messi.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sergio Busquets joins Inter Miamo as a free agent. agreement signed and completed so that he is one of the stars who are committed to continuing his career in the United States League.