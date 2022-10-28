Gonzalo Higuaín received this Thursday the award for the player with the spirit of improvement in 2022 of the mlsthe league said in a statement. “I couldn’t have had a better career closure,” he said in a video. Argentine strikerwho hung up his boots last October the 17th after the removal of Inter-Miami in the playoffs of the mlsby obtaining this award.

The “pipita” He also assured that this award sums up his career in professional football: “Fight, fight and fight to achieve the goals”. Gonzalo Higuain was imposed in the votes to Jeremy Ebobisse, of the San Jose Earthquakesand Kei Kamara, of the Montréal.

“The player with the spirit of improvement of the year of the mls honors an MLS player who overcame injury and/or adversity to achieve success during the 2022 regular season. The award was chosen by the coaching staff of MLS clubs, the media and current MLS players.”

After overcoming personal problems and an injury that kept him off the pitch for weeks, Gonzalo Higuain He finished his last season in style with 14 goals starting July 12. The former player of teams like real Madrid wave Juventus He finished the season with 16 goals in total and led the Inter-Miami to the playoffs for the first time in its brief history in the mls.