MLS | Finland's Robert Taylor scored the opening goal of the new season from Messi's pass

Taylor was in Inter Miami's attacking trio alongside Messi and Luis Suárez.

Finland national team Robert Taylor scored the opening goal of the new season of the North American MLS soccer league Lionel Messi's input.

Inter Miami leads their home match against Real Salt Lake 1-0 at the break.

Taylor received the ball from Messi for a smart vertical run and fired into the back corner in the 39th minute. Goalkeeper of Real Salt Lake Zac McMath got his hand in but not enough.

Inter Miami The attacking trio of the starting line-up was Taylor, Messi and the new signing Luis Suarez. Taylor spent the most time on the left wing and Suárez up front. As usual, Messi's role was the free one on the field.

Argentina world champion captain Messi, 36, moved to Miami midway through last season and revolutionized international interest in MLS. In Messi's immediate wake, his old Barcelona teammates, the wing pack, arrived in Florida Jordi Alba34, and a playmaker at the bottom of the midfield Sergio Busquets35.

For this season, four of the top names of Barcelona's golden years were brought in, goal stick Suárez, 37.

From the i's of the foursome, it can be concluded that for them it's about the last novelty charm of their career and having fun with a group of friends. The goal is to start with the playoffs, which Inter Miami missed out on last season partly because of Messi's injuries in the fall.

Robert Taylor huddled with Lionel Messi and other teammates after scoring the opening goal of the MLS season.

in the MLS there are eight Finnish players this season: Inter Miami's Taylor, 29, DC United's oven-fresh purchase Matti Peltola21, of Montreal Lassi Lappalainen25, of Charlotte Jere Uronen29, of Austin Leo Vaisänen26, and Alexander Ring32, and Minnesota Robin Lod30, and Teemu Pukki33.

Read more: Matti Peltola left for the United States and now we are asking why the hell