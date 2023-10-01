After missing his third consecutive game with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has raised some suspicions that he would not be able to finish his first season with the MLS team. Although this news has not been very well received by the team’s coach, Gerardo Martino who left in doubt whether or not the report on the Argentine number 10 is real.

At a press conference after this weekend’s game, the strategist confronted one of the reporters who questioned him about Messi, The very upset DT assured that not everything that is published is real and that a report like Messi’s could be false, leaving the seriousness of his player’s injury in doubt.

“And if that report is not true, what would happen to the person who made the report? What happens is that we go game by game and we are going to evaluate it against Chicago,” were the words of Tata Martino who did not say whether or not there is concern about Messi’s injury, who has already been without playing for several days, even without training.

Lionel Messi has already missed 3 games with Inter Miami | Photo: EFE

Lionel Messi was injured from his game a few weeks ago in the MLS, having only played 30 minutes, after which he has not been able to play, which suggests that there is great concern to avoid aggravating his injury in case he is rushed to play.

“We are not going to risk it in a final, much less are we going to risk it now. If against Chicago he is ready to play, he is ready to go to the bench or we are at risk, if he has to be left out, he will be left out,” he said.

Even so, he did not rule out that Lionel Messi could run the risk of being out of circulation with only a few games remaining until the end of the regular season, which is also of utmost importance since they need the points to be able to at least get into the playoffs for the

MLS Playoffs.