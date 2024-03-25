🚨🇲🇽 Mexican legendary goalkeeper Memo Ochoa will leave Salernitana at the end of the current season.

Ochoa, available as free agent as Italian club already signed documents to let him leave.

He's ready for new chapter after featuring in 5 different World Cups. pic.twitter.com/1I1iwV5aPE

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024