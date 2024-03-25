It seems that Guillermo Ochoa's second stage in European football is about to come to an end. The Mexican goalkeeper, according to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano, would have reached an agreement with the Salernitana board to remain a free agent at the end of the current Serie A season.
This report indicates that the Mexican goalkeeper, who has attended five World Cups, would have already signed the necessary documents to be free in the summer.
Ochoa, who has made clear his intention to attend a sixth World Cup, a feat that no player in history has achieved, could continue his career in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Various reports indicate that his next destination could be San Diego FC, a club that will arrive in the MLS in 2025 as part of the league's expansion. The Californian team would seek to hire Ochoa due to his football level, but also the media impact that his arrival could generate among Mexican fans.
Ochoa is currently 38 years old. The goalkeeper will seek to remain active, and as a starter, to get closer to his dream of attending his sixth World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
