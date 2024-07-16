Real Salt Lake announced, through its official media, the sanction imposed on Colombian Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango for “violating the MLS anti-harassment policy” in events that are still under investigation.

The suspension shakes the MLS because the player has been a star of his team and of the North American tournament, becoming the top scorer with 17 goals. However, he will now accept the suspension and will be linked to the investigation by the league leadership.

The sanction imposed on ‘Chicho’ Arango

In the statement released by the media of Real Salt Lake, the team in which the Colombian plays, no details are given about the reasons for the investigation and it focuses exclusively on reporting on the player’s suspension.

Cristian 'Chicho' Arango

“He will be suspended for three games and the next All-Star game,” the published text says. The Colombian, being a star, had been chosen as one of the participants in the All-Star game that takes place in the country’s sports leagues.

The club also announced that an investigation is underway by a disciplinary committee in the MLS and that it has provided its cooperation in clarifying the facts. “The club accepts the disciplinary decision,” the statement concluded.

The reason for the suspension is still unknown, but the club hopes to have the player available after the suspension is over, on August 5 against the Houston Dynamo.