The Angels Galaxy of the mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez suffered a 3-0 defeat this Saturday against DC United, coached by Wayne Rooney, and remains sunk in the last place in the Western Conference of the North American league (MLS).

He Galaxythe most successful team in the MLS With five championships, he has nine points in 13 games this season, the worst record in the entire MLS, and he still can’t find a way out of his deep sporting crisis.

The Los Angeles squad maintained a goalless tie until in the 71st minute their English goalkeeper Jonathan Bond gave the locals the first goal of the game by making a mess with the ball at their feet in their area.

Pressure from Lewis O’Brien, also an Englishman, caused Bond to leave the ball at the feet of Belgian Christian Benteke, who scored on an empty goal.

He D.C. United It only took them two minutes to distance themselves thanks to a counterattack finished off by the Colombian Cristian Dájome and put the final 3-0 through the Polish Mateusz Klich, who took advantage of another deficient clearance from Bond in the small area.

The Mexican Chicharito Hernandezwho has just one goal in eight appearances this season, Spanish playmaker Riqui Puig and Uruguayan defender Martín Cáceres remained on the pitch for the Galaxy for 90 minutes.

He D.C. Unitedthe worst team in the MLS last year, has resurfaced this season and already sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with 19 points.