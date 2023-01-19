United States.- The MLS woke up to the sad news of the footballer’s death Anton Walkes 25-year-old who lost his life in a tragic accident. The footballer was a member of the ranks of Charlotte FC where he had arrived a few months ago after his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, the team with which he was formed.

Through a statement on social networks, the Charlotte team announced that the footballer had died early this Thursday in an accident but without giving many details of what happened. Even recent police reports revealed that there was a collision of a couple of boats on Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium in which the player was apparently going.

Social networks were quickly filled with messages of condolences for the footballer’s family, the MLS has already issued its position, lamenting the facts of the irreparable loss. The club was another one of them, “There are no words to describe the pain of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC,” MLS said.

Regarding the club, he has confirmed that he regrets the loss of his player and that they will support the family with the necessary resources. Walkes started his career in England with Spurs but after a while he went to Portsmouth. He wanted to explore his options and he came to the MLS where he signed with him. Atlantis United. By 2022 he finalized his transfer to Charlotte, which was his last club.