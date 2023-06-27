After six months of oblivion within Celta de Vigo, Orbelín Pineda found a place in soccer in Greece with AEK from the land of Athens. The Mexican arrived at the club at the request of his friend Matías Almeyda, the current coach of the team from the land of the gods and with whom he met with great success within Chivas. In his time at the Greek club, the former Cruz Azul has left nothing but joy in the form of titles, one cup and one more in the league.
Right now, the playmaker is with the Mexican National Team waiting for his future to be resolved, because it is no secret to anyone that AEK seeks its continuity. In fact, he has already put a formal offer on the table of the Celta de Vigo team for his signing, to which the Iberians have not responded and this could allow other interested parties to raise their hands.
Pineda’s agent confirms that he has received calls from MLS and Liga MX teams, who are interested in reinforcing their squads with the signing of Orbelín, who they can offer much more money than in Greece and in In general within Europe they can put you in the portfolio. Likewise, it has been made clear that the soccer player’s priority is to stay within the old continent and it is expected that once he finishes his cycle in the Gold Cup, he will already be very clear about where he will continue his career.
#MLS #Liga #interested #signing #Orbelín #Pineda
Leave a Reply