This Wednesday, August 10, the Stars game between Liga MX and Major League Soccer, in the Allianz Field from Minnesota.
This will be the second edition of this duel of stars, since in the first edition both teams equaled 1-1 in regular time, but the mls He took the duel from the eleven steps by 3-2 in the Banc of California Stadium. In that duel, the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez opened the actions at minute 20, but the Ecuadorian Jesus Murillo closed everything at 53′. Already in the penalty kicks, the Croatian Damir Kreilachthe hungarian Daniel Salloi Y Ricardo Pepi they were right for the North American league, while the Argentine Rubens Sambueza Y louis romo They settled for the Aztec league.
From that call they repeat for the mls: andre blake, Julian Araujo, Kai Wagner Y Raul Ruidíaz. By MX League they repeat: Kevin Alvarez, Matheus Doria, Erik Lyra, Angel Mena Y Alexis Vega.
Most of those summoned by Mexican football come from the two-time champion Atlas like the Colombians Camilo Vargas Y Julian Quinones, Diego Barbosa, Louis Reyesthe Argentines Julius Furch Y Hugo Nervo, Aldo Rocha and the Argentine coach Diego Cocain addition to having elements of the runner-up Pachuca, the Colombian Aviles Hurtado, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez and the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
By mls there will be some familiar faces like the mexicans Julian AraujoJavier Hernandez and Carlos candleas well as the Peruvian Raul Ruidíaz Y Paul Arriolawith other internationals such as Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin Y andre blake.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Wednesday, August 10
What time does it start? 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:30 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 8:30 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Allianz Field
Transmission of TV: ESPN and Star+
Online Streaming: https://www.espn.com.mx/ and https://www.starplus.com/es-mx
MX LEAGUE
About the game, the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, Charles Acevedoassured that he will seek to leave Mexico high, after the negative results that Aztec soccer has had against the North Americans.
“Very happy, with great enthusiasm to go to a great game, to show that in the Mexican league there are great players, that there is a great squad and, well, also have fun because it is part of the celebration”he expressed.
“I’m going with all my desire, not only to represent Santos, but all of Laguna and I’m going to enjoy it to the fullest, I’m going to have fun, hopefully we can get a good result against the stars of the MLS”added the goalkeeper.
mls
Secondly, Chicharitowho will be captain of the North American team for the duel, indicated that he wants to end the idea that the MX League is higher than mlsApart, he described as unrealistic that he is the captain of the North American team being Mexican.
“Take it with due responsibility, due humility and obviously also as I said in the previous question that it is even a little unrealistic to be Mexican and play against the Mexican League representing the American League and being Mexican”he declared.
Added to this, Carlos candle He affirmed that this type of duels makes both leagues gain growth and can be consolidated.
“Having these types of matches against Liga MX is always good because you learn good and bad things, what to do and what not to do from other leagues, and that makes them gain experience, that they can improve in things in which they are growing and I think they are doing amazingly”shared to ESPN.
“These types of matches that we are playing are being important, which at the moment are friendlies and you do not finish seeing one hundred percent of each one; when there is a competition or trophies involved, one gives that extra, but they are a good warm-up for what is coming, for the tournaments that they are going to start doing”he added.
MLS (4-3-3): Andrew Blake; Aaron Long, Alexander Callens, Julian Araujo, Diego Palacios; Ilie Sánchez, Carles Gil, Luciano Acosta; Carlos Vela, Jordan Morris and Javier Hernandez.
MX LEAGUE (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo, Matheus Doria, Luis Reyes, Kevin Alvarez; Aldo Rocha, Luis Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.
With what has been seen lately in duels between Aztec and North American teams, probably the mls give a new blow of authority, since it has some footballers who are going through a great moment in their clubs.
However, that does not mean that they will easily overcome the Mexicans, as it will be close and they could even go to a penalty shootout again to define the winner.
Prediction: MLS (5)2-2(4) Liga MX
