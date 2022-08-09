From that call they repeat for the mls: andre blake, Julian Araujo, Kai Wagner Y Raul Ruidíaz. By MX League they repeat: Kevin Alvarez, Matheus Doria, Erik Lyra, Angel Mena Y Alexis Vega.

😅🇲🇽🇺🇸 BUT THE LAUGHS WERE NOT MISSING… Liga MX lost the first edition of the All Star Game on penalties against MLS (3) 1-1 (2)… #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/1a5awKQhPL – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 26, 2021

By mls there will be some familiar faces like the mexicans Julian AraujoJavier Hernandez and Carlos candleas well as the Peruvian Raul Ruidíaz Y Paul Arriolawith other internationals such as Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin Y andre blake.

⭐GREAT TEAM⭐ The 25 Cracks of the TU All-Star Team #LigaBBVAMX which will be directed by the winner of the #Golden Ball Diego Cocca, DT of @AtlasFCfor REVENGE. How much quality with the base of the last two finalists, Rojinegros and @Tuzos! We’re ready, @MLS#MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/ILvRlT2R8Q – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 19, 2022

About the game, the Santos Laguna goalkeeper, Charles Acevedoassured that he will seek to leave Mexico high, after the negative results that Aztec soccer has had against the North Americans.

“Very happy, with great enthusiasm to go to a great game, to show that in the Mexican league there are great players, that there is a great squad and, well, also have fun because it is part of the celebration”he expressed.

“I’m going with all my desire, not only to represent Santos, but all of Laguna and I’m going to enjoy it to the fullest, I’m going to have fun, hopefully we can get a good result against the stars of the MLS”added the goalkeeper.

Carlos Acevedo wants to win against MLS ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/oOcszPAJBw — Adrenaline (@adrenaline) August 8, 2022

Secondly, Chicharitowho will be captain of the North American team for the duel, indicated that he wants to end the idea that the MX League is higher than mlsApart, he described as unrealistic that he is the captain of the North American team being Mexican.

“Take it with due responsibility, due humility and obviously also as I said in the previous question that it is even a little unrealistic to be Mexican and play against the Mexican League representing the American League and being Mexican”he declared.

Added to this, Carlos candle He affirmed that this type of duels makes both leagues gain growth and can be consolidated.

“Having these types of matches against Liga MX is always good because you learn good and bad things, what to do and what not to do from other leagues, and that makes them gain experience, that they can improve in things in which they are growing and I think they are doing amazingly”shared to ESPN.

“These types of matches that we are playing are being important, which at the moment are friendlies and you do not finish seeing one hundred percent of each one; when there is a competition or trophies involved, one gives that extra, but they are a good warm-up for what is coming, for the tournaments that they are going to start doing”he added.

MX LEAGUE (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo, Matheus Doria, Luis Reyes, Kevin Alvarez; Aldo Rocha, Luis Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.

However, that does not mean that they will easily overcome the Mexicans, as it will be close and they could even go to a penalty shootout again to define the winner.

Prediction: MLS (5)2-2(4) Liga MX