In the Eastern Conference they were already out New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, Atlanta United (from the Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda) and New England Revolutionwhile in the Western Conference they also said goodbye St.Louis City, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas and Royal Salt Lake.

The eight teams that go for the trophy of the MLS Cup They are the current monarch LAFC of Carlos candle, FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, Orlando City, Columbus Crewhe Houston Dynamo of Hector Herrerahe Sporting Kansas City of Alan Pulido and the Seattle Sounders.

Here’s what you should know about the Playoffs of the MLS:

The Conference Semifinals are set! 👀 Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/f6BwLnjbDI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 13, 2023

Orlando City (#2) vs Columbus Crew (#3)

Exploria Stadium

5:30 p.m. (EU ET) 4:30 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 2:30 p.m. (EU PT)

Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass

FC Cincinnati (#1) vs Philadelphia Union (#4)

TQL Stadium

8 p.m. (EU ET) 7 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 5 p.m. (PT)

Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass

Houston Dynamo (#4) vs Sporting Kansas City (#8)

Shell Energy Stadium

7 p.m. (EU ET), 6 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 4 p.m. (PT)

Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Seaso Pass, FS1, FOX Sports, TSN, RDS

Seattle Sounders (#2) vs LAFC (#3)

Lumen Field

9:30 p.m. (EU ET), 8:30 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 6:30 p.m. (PT)

Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass