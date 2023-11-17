Little by little we are approaching the grand final of the 2023 season of the Major League Soccerwith Los Angeles FC still with the firm objective of endorsing his crown by being placed in the Conference Semifinalsin which there is a Mexican presence.
In the Eastern Conference they were already out New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, Atlanta United (from the Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda) and New England Revolutionwhile in the Western Conference they also said goodbye St.Louis City, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas and Royal Salt Lake.
The eight teams that go for the trophy of the MLS Cup They are the current monarch LAFC of Carlos candle, FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, Orlando City, Columbus Crewhe Houston Dynamo of Hector Herrerahe Sporting Kansas City of Alan Pulido and the Seattle Sounders.
Here’s what you should know about the Playoffs of the MLS:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday, November 25 FC
Orlando City (#2) vs Columbus Crew (#3)
Exploria Stadium
5:30 p.m. (EU ET) 4:30 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 2:30 p.m. (EU PT)
Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass
FC Cincinnati (#1) vs Philadelphia Union (#4)
TQL Stadium
8 p.m. (EU ET) 7 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 5 p.m. (PT)
Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass
WEST CONFERENCE
Sunday, November 26
Houston Dynamo (#4) vs Sporting Kansas City (#8)
Shell Energy Stadium
7 p.m. (EU ET), 6 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 4 p.m. (PT)
Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Seaso Pass, FS1, FOX Sports, TSN, RDS
Seattle Sounders (#2) vs LAFC (#3)
Lumen Field
9:30 p.m. (EU ET), 8:30 p.m. (Mexico and CT) and 6:30 p.m. (PT)
Streaming: Apple TV – MLS Season Pass
The finals of both conferences are scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3while the dispute for the MLS Cup title will be played on Saturday December 9.
Gabonese remains in the competition Denis Bouanga of LAFC, who has scored 20 goals in 31 games; the Argentinian follows Luciano Acosta of the FC Cincinnati with 17 goals in 32 matches; finally, with the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis of the Atlanta United out of competition, the Top 3 of the survivors is closed by the Colombian Cucho Hernandez of the Columbus Crew with 16 scores in 27 matches.
Despite being eliminated, the Argentine Thiago Almada of the Atlanta United He dominates the sector with 19 assists in 31 games. The Mexican follows Hector Herrera of the Houston Dynamo with 17 in 30 commitments. The following positions are no longer in the competition, moving up to fifth, another Luciano Acosta of the FC Cincinnati with 13 in 32 games.
The best in the sector is the Swiss Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders with 14 in 32 games, followed by Roman Celentano of the FC Cincinnati with 12 in 33 duels; finally, Steve Clark of the Houston Dynamo with 12 on 33 occasions.
