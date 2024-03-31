Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The municipality of Mleiha won the football championship title, within the Mleiha Ramadan Forum in its second edition, after defeating the host Mleiha 4-1 in the final match, and the municipality of Al Madam came in third place.

After the final, the winning teams were crowned first in football and volleyball, in the presence of Muhammad Sultan Khasuni Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mleiha Club, Sultan Muhammad Muadhad bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Madam Club, Musabah Saif Awad, Director of the Mleiha District Municipality, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Darwish, Maliha startup manager.

Maliha won first place in the volleyball tournament, followed by Al-Madam and Al-Bataeh Municipality.

At the level of individual awards, Saleh Ahmed Saleh, player of Al Dhaid Municipality, was honored with the title of top scorer in the tournament in football with 9 goals, while Zaid Rashid Al Naqbi, player of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, won the best goalkeeper award, and Saif Ahmed Salem won the best volleyball player award. The referees of the football tournament were honored: Hamdan Al-Saadi, Hamad Thalaiti, and Mohammed Al-Aqrabawi, as well as Mohammed Fouad, the tournament commentator.