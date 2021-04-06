Toronto blue jays beat 6-2 this Monday as a visitor to Texas rangers in the regular season of Major League Baseball (MLB), in the United States. However, the result will only be an anecdote, since the match will remain in the memory as the first time that one of the franchises of the contest allowed the full capacity of your stadium since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas team reported an attendance of 38,283 spectators (excluding courtesy tickets) at Globe Life Field, the $ 1.2 billion stadium that can hold 40,518 fans.

The habilitation went ahead despite the strong criticism it received last Thursday from President Joe Biden: “Well, that’s a decision they made, I think it’s a mistake. They should listen to Dr. Fauci (Anthony) and the scientists and experts. “

In March, the Rangers had announced they would allow full capacity after Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that the facilities would be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Although Abbott also ended the mandatory use of masks, from the institution they asked supporters to attend the game with a mask, although many of them did not respect the protocol. While, admission was free for health personnel.

The Texas Rangers stadium, Globe Life Field, can host 40,518 fans. AFP photo.

The total opening of the stadium came in the middle of the incredible vaccination campaign that the United States is carrying out. Without going any further, more than 4 million vaccines against Covid-19 were supplied last Saturday, in what meant a new daily record within the goal of immunizing 200 million people in the first 100 days of Biden’s tenure.

According to reports, in the United States there are more than 30.6 million people infected by the virus and 554,522 people lost their lives cause of him.

