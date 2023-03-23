Florida. By first time in more than one decade, jose altuve it will not be the starting second baseman of houston in it Opening Day.

the second baseman eight times summoned to Stars game was operated Wednesday for repairr a fracture in it right thumb, and anticipates come back at activities baseball in two monthsaccording to him General manager of the whole of Houston, Dana Brown.

Altuve was struck by a pitch in Saturday’s game loss between Venezuela and the United States in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal phase, and tests conducted afterward revealed the fracture.

With Spring Training nearing its end, Altuve plans to remain in Houston for the start of his recovery.

“It’s a very hard blow,” Brown lamented. “It is unfortunate that it is a fracture revealed by the resonance and there was nothing left but to undergo surgery.”

Altuve was at the plate with two runners on base with no outs, when on a 1-2 count he was hit by a pitch from reliever Daniel Bard, who immediately took him out of the game.

The Astros second baseman fell to the ground as soon as he was hit by the ball, which was traveling at 95.6 mph. He made a gesture of pain, shaking his right hand and was immediately attended to by the trainer from Venezuela. Within seconds of getting up he left the field while clutching his right hand.

“Obviously, nobody wants to get hurt and start the season on the disabled list,” Altuve said Sunday. “I want to control what I can control, and that is to recover quickly and return to my team.”

Altuve’s absence not only leaves a vacancy at second base, but also creates a hole at the top of the Astros’ lineup, where the veteran was entrenched. He ledoff in 137 games last year, with Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick also filling that role in the lineup (eight each). It is clear that Altuve’s injury would impact the rest of the lineup.

Houston will go first to internal alternatives such as the Honduran Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley. Dubón has played in 30 career games at second base, and Hensley has played at second base 78 times in the minor leagues. Rylan Bannon, who was claimed off the Cubs’ waiver list in December, has played in 123 minor league games. The also Venezuelan Dixon Machado, who participates in training as a guest, would also be an option.