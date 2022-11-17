The Associated Press (AP) agency revealed this Wednesday that the Seattle Marinerswere made with the services of Teoscar Hernandezthrough a transfer with the Toronto Blue Jays, being the first big move of the offseason in MLB.

This is a huge boost to both the Mariners’ offense and defense as they acquire an experienced outfielder coming off one of the best seasons of his life.

Hernández batted .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs in 131 games, 133 hits, and along with mookie betts of los angeles dodgersthey were the only outfielders in the majors with at least 35 doubles and 25 home runs.



At 30 years old, the native of Cotui, Dominican Republicis already a 2-time Silver Slugger winner, once selected to the All MLB second team, and once selected to the All-Star Game.

Through this move, the Toronto Blue Jays are freeing up cap space, receiving right-hander Erik Swanson and minor league left-hander Adam Macko.

Seattle, for its part, continues to build its squad for the future, after an excellent 2022, in which the Mariners, led by the recently named Rookie of the Year of the American League, Julio Rodriguezqualified for the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years.