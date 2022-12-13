According to information reported by journalist Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to sign the pitcher Chris Bassitt for 63 million dollars for 3 years.

In the absence of making it official by the Canadian franchise, Bassitt, 33, would be ending his time with the New York Metswhere he was only last season, transferred from the Oakland Athletics, where he spent 6 years, after previously playing a year for the Chicago White Soxa team that saw him debut in the Majors.

Chris Bassitt would have rejected an offer of 19 million dollars from the Mets, becoming a free agent, so now he would be receiving 21 million per season with his new contract in Toronto.

star year

While his ERA wasn’t the best of his career, he remained a decent 3.34 last season, but he posted career-highs in wins with 15, innings pitched with 181.2 and strikeouts with 167 in 2022 for the New Yorkers.

In his last year with the Athletics, Bassitt received what is his only selection to the American League All-Star Game so far, leaving a statistical record of 12 wins, 4 losses, 3.15 ERA, 157.1 innings worked, with 159 strikeouts. .

Bassitt comes to strengthen the pitching rotation of the Blue Jays, who last year were second in the American League East Division, losing in the Wild Card Series to the Seattle Mariners.