MLB The Show to be announced for Xbox next month. This seems to be glimpsed by the latest announcement of the official account of the game. According to this announcement, news about MLB The Show 21 will arrive in February. As is well known, MLB will no longer be a Playstation exclusive game, despite being developed by SIE San Diego Studio, one of their studios. So this announcement will be the first time that it includes Xbox as a launch pad for the game.

The idea that we are in mid-January and we have no news of the game is quite unusual given the track record of previous installments. This reveal turned out to be a relief to many fans in responses to the tweet who have been asking for any kind of information in recent weeks.

Senua’s Hellblade 2 actress reveals a preview of the game

MLB The Show to be announced for Xbox next month

This year’s edition of MLB The Show 21 has a lot more intrigue surrounding it than usual. For those who don’t remember, when Major League Baseball licensed the league to San Diego Studio again in 2019, a major update to the contract between the two entities allowed the series to finally make its way to platforms other than PlayStation. 2021 actually marks the first year that MLB The Show to be announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The only confusion we have with this situation at the moment is that we don’t know whether or not MLB The Show 21 will actually end up going cross-platform this year.

Again, the developers have not given any knowledge about the entry of this 2021, so there is nothing left but the intrigue about what will be said in February, which according to the change of contract should be that the game will be multiplatform. It is likely that MLB The Show would be announced for Xbox and would launch in March as previous deliveries.

Comparing Xbox Series X and PS5 sales through January 2021