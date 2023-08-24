Webster also reiterated a well-known fact that 2018’s God of War produced $500 million in revenue. It’s another of the titles he’s worked on as well.

The series MLB The Show is a great success for Sony, capable of cash out more than 100 million dollars the year. The data comes from the LinkedIn profile of a former PlayStation marketing director, Michael Webster, who also boasted growth in ARPU (average revenue per user) and player engagement of 400% and 150% respectively since his arrival. .

Baseball pays

Webster is a very reliable source, considering his track record and having been at Sony from 2012 to 2019.

Regarding MLB The Show, Webster’s work appears to have enabled the tripling of revenues During the years. So when it first started, the installments in the series were grossing around $30-40 million a year. The fastest selling installment was MLB 14: The Show, while MLB 15: The Show sold more than a million copies on PS4, an achievement the series hadn’t seen in years.

After Webster’s exit, the series expanded further, becoming cross-platform. MLB The Show 21 was the first to launch on Xbox as well, selling more than 2 million copies. MLB The Show 22 has also arrived on the Nintendo Switch. In short, the series is expanding more and more.