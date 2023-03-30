Whether you are going to play it from Xbox through Game Pass or pay full price at the PS Storewe tell you that MLB The Show 23 is out now and comes with a host of features you shouldn’t miss out on, especially if you’re into baseball after watching the World Classic.

Among the new features available for MLB The Show 23 we tell you that they are:

new legends: You will be able to play with more than 180 legends from all baseball eras with the likes of Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, and Babe Ruth or big names like Derek Jeter, David Wright, Sammy Sosa and many more.

Gameplay Updates: Gameplay is more fluid and realistic thanks to improvements in batting mechanics and the pitch control system.

The high fielding attribute matters now more than ever and there is now a disparity between players depending on their catching abilities.

Source: Sony San Diego

More than 5,000 animations have been added to MLB The Show 23. These vary from ball steals, dunks, variety of hot shots in the corners.

Face Scanning: Download the MLB The Show 23 Companion App from the App Store or Google Play, link it with your in-game account, take a selfie and create your player with your face.

MLB The Show 23 also has its franchise mode adjustments

We already told you about many adjustments that came with the game mechanics, but that was not the only section that improved within MLB The Show 23:

Franchise mode improvements: Enjoy a deeper and more realistic player career experience with new team management and customization options. This year, the fan scouting and recruiting systems in the Franchise and March to October modes were revamped, along with other major features like a new postseason format, change to CBA, minimum wages, amateur scouting system, and more.

Diamond Dynasty: This year the main focus is themed teams with new captains that will enhance your squad, and the return of Team Affinity programs

storylines– Celebrate the Negro Leagues with an exciting gaming experience that honors some of the greatest players in history.

