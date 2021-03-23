Now that its official launch is near, which will also include Xbox, MLB the Show 21 releases new trailer. Fans who keep up to date with all the promotional trailers for the upcoming MLB The Show 21 have surely been eager to see some play. The latest MLB The Show 21 video shows the game running at 4K60, so fans can be pleased with the exciting gameplay they will have.

Next-gen consoles have the power to run games at more consistent frame rates with better resolution, and MLB The Show 21 will be no exception. Now what MLB The Show 21 has welcomed Xbox gamers to the family. Now that MLB The Show 21 releases a new trailer, this one shows still shots and all kinds of baseball action, so fans can see what is possible when they prepare to play ball.

Digital Foundry puts FPS Boost to the test in Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76

MLB the Show 21 releases new trailer

Many players love to see a precise facial reconstruction with superior technology, especially in sports games. Now that MLB The Show 21 releases a new trailer, we can see the pretty decent work the studio did in this regard. While not exact, it still looks realistic, with the most notable improvements in skin texture and eye movement. It is also good to see quite realistic movements of the players when they are not performing typical baseball actions.

Claim these two new free games on the Microsoft Store

MLB The Show 21 releases a new trailer with footage designed to be cinematic and show the best moments of the game. We will still have to wait for the game launch on April 20, but surely many surprises await all fans. It must be said that the fact that the game is finally coming to Xbox this year has been great news.