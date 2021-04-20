Probably one of the most unexpected news of this month was when we told you that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Game Pass, the same day of its premiere no less. Today that day has come, and The avalanche of bad reviews has not been long in coming. that could be expected from some users, angry with the arrival of the game at Microsoft’s service. Specifically, it should be noted that the bad reviews we are talking about are from users of platforms such as Metacritic, where anyone can leave their own impressions of the game. Specifically, on the aforementioned platform the game currently sits at an average user rating of 4.8 and descending.
This score, which would be incredibly low for any moderately polished and functional game, begins to make sense when you take a closer look at the criticisms on which it is based. In this way, you can see a huge number of users giving the game a 0 score, with the recurring criticism of having to pay € 70 for a game that is free in Game Pass or criticizing that the game has become multiplatform.
MLB the Show 21 receives a barrage of bad reviews for being on Game Pass
In the case of professional reviews, the game currently maintains an average score of 77, which seems to be pointing higher as reviews from more analysts appear. This serves as an indication of how out of place user notes are at the moment.
MLB The Show 21 is now available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass
Although some user reviews can be reasonable and understandable, like some others who criticize the micro transactions in the game, what we find when browsing the reviews section is a huge amount of baseless criticism, based on fanaticism, as we have explained above. The truth is that MLB The Show 21 is getting a barrage of bad reviews for coming out on Game Pass as the main reason.
This practice, which has recently become more common, known as “review bombing”, recently affected Nier Automata, in this case for a more justified reason, since many fans were unhappy with the poor condition of the Steam version of the game.
